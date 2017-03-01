March 1 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

* Narayana Hrudayalaya clarifies on news item "narayana hrudayalaya in advanced talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital."

* Says "would like to confirm that we are in talks with panaceia biotech for their Gurgaon hospital since oct 2015"

* Says calrifies that have not taken decision regarding this oppportunity; not entered into binding definitive agreeement Source text - (bit.ly/2mEkRcD) Further company coverage: