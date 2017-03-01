GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
March 1 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
* Narayana Hrudayalaya clarifies on news item "narayana hrudayalaya in advanced talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital."
* Says "would like to confirm that we are in talks with panaceia biotech for their Gurgaon hospital since oct 2015"
* Says calrifies that have not taken decision regarding this oppportunity; not entered into binding definitive agreeement Source text - (bit.ly/2mEkRcD) Further company coverage:
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.