US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
* Says Narayana Hrudayalaya surgical hospital to partner with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre
* Says agreements for the provision of healthcare services at Dharamshila Hospital & Research Centre in Delhi
* Says presently oncology focused unit will be upgraded to super speciality tertiary care unit Source text: bit.ly/2nqnY8f Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)