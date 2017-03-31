March 31 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

* Says Narayana Hrudayalaya surgical hospital to partner with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre

* Says agreements for the provision of healthcare services at Dharamshila Hospital & Research Centre in Delhi

* Says presently oncology focused unit will be upgraded to super speciality tertiary care unit Source text: bit.ly/2nqnY8f Further company coverage: