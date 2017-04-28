BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Nascon Allied Industries Plc :
* Q1 revenue of 6.46 billion naira versus 4.46 billion naira a year ago
* Q1 profit before tax of 1.17 billion naira versus 953.3 million naira a year ago
* Superior Industries - on may 22, 2017, board increased its size from 8 to 9 directors through a resolution passed by board