* Nasdaq inc says at end of settlement date of may 15, 2017, short interest in 2,326 nasdaq global market securities totaled 7,420,291,077 shares

* Nasdaq inc says short interest in 816 securities on nasdaq capital market totaled 813,368,216 shares at end of settlement date of may 15, 2017