BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Nasdaq Inc
* CEO Robert Greifeld's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $14.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
* Nasdaq Inc- CFO Michael Ptasznik's 2016 total compensation was $3.7 million - SEC Filing
* Nasdaq Inc - President and Chief Operating Officer Adena T. Friedman's total compensation in 2016 was $8.2 million versus $6.3 million in 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2oca7WU] Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.