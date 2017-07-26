FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
BRIEF-Nasdaq Q2 GAAP shr $0.87; Q2 non-GAAP shr $1.02; adds John Rainey to board
July 26, 2017 / 11:38 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Nasdaq Q2 GAAP shr $0.87; Q2 non-GAAP shr $1.02; adds John Rainey to board

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq inc q2 gaap earnings per share $0.87; q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.02; q2 revenue up 8 percent to $602 million

* Nasdaq inc says non-gaap operating expenses were $315 million in q2, up $15 million from $300 million in q2 of 2016

* Nasdaq - lowering 2017 non-gaap operating expense guidance to $1,260 million to $1,290 million, versus prior 2017 expense guidance of $1,260 million to $1,300 million

* Nasdaq inc - as of june 30, achieved $60 million in annualized run-rate cost synergies; also identified $10 million to $20 million in additional synergies

* Nasdaq inc announces addition of john rainey to board of directors; rainey is evp and cfo of paypal holdings inc

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $597.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

