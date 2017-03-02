March 2 Nasdaq Inc:

* Nasdaq February 2017 volumes

* Says Feb U.S. equity options volume were 120 million contracts versus 73 million contracts last year

* Says Feb U.S. matched equity volume were 22,759 million shares versus 31,647 million shares last year

* Says Feb U.S. fixed income volume were $1,560 billion traded versus $2,182 billion traded last year