BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Nasdaq Inc:
* Nasdaq February 2017 volumes
* Says Feb U.S. equity options volume were 120 million contracts versus 73 million contracts last year
* Says Feb U.S. matched equity volume were 22,759 million shares versus 31,647 million shares last year
* Says Feb U.S. fixed income volume were $1,560 billion traded versus $2,182 billion traded last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.