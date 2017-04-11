BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Nasdaq Inc
* Nasdaq signs new market technology deal with Hong Kong exchanges and clearing limited
* Nasdaq Inc - agreement also extends existing relationship for an additional five years
* Nasdaq Inc - upgrade is expected to be completed in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.