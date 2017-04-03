April 3 Naspers Limited:

* Update on Media24 proprietary limited competition appeal court ruling announcement

* Competition Commission has decided to recommend merger filing for approval to competition tribunal

* Competition commission recommendation subject to condition that Media24 divest itself of majority of its shareholding in Novus

* Competition Commission recommendation allows Media24 to retain a non-controlling minority stake in novus of 19 pct

* Merger condition, including proposed 19 pct, remains subject to final approval of competition tribunal

* Competition tribunal approves merger condition, media24 will unbundle majority of its shareholding in novus to shareholders of naspers

* Competition tribunal approves merger condition, media24 will unbundle majority of its shareholding in novus to shareholders of naspers

* Naspers will provide further details of unbundling to shareholders at appropriate time.