BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Farmacol SA:
* Under mandatory squeeze out for company's shares, Nasza Apteka Sp. z o.o. buys 9.46 percent stake in the company
* Nasza Apteka raises stake in the company to 45.62 percent from 36.16 percent
* Andrzej Olszewski together with other shareholders as stated in agreement from Sept. 23, 2016 reach 100 pct stake in the company
* Andrzej Olszewski announced mandatory squeeze out for Farmacol's shares in Feb.
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie