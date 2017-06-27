US STOCKS-Wall Street surges as banks, tech stocks spark rebound
* S&P 500 nets best day in two months; Nasdaq best day since Nov 7
June 27 Natco Pharma Ltd:
* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market
* Natco and marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (BPI) plan to launch this product in the USA market in near future
* Vidaza is a prescription anti-cancer chemotherapy drug that is indicated to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) Source text: (bit.ly/2tgILS3) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.