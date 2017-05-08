BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Natera Inc:
* Natera inc - launch of vistara, a non-invasive prenatal test (nipt) to screen single-gene disorders
* Natera Inc - Natera has partnered with baylor genetics to commercialize vistara
* Natera Inc - initially launching test to maternal fetal medicine specialists (MFMS) at leading clinics throughout U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.