* Natera inc - launch of vistara, a non-invasive prenatal test (nipt) to screen single-gene disorders

* Natera Inc - Natera has partnered with baylor genetics to commercialize vistara

* Natera Inc - initially launching test to maternal fetal medicine specialists (MFMS) at leading clinics throughout U.S.