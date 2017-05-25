BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Nath Bio-genes (I) Ltd
* Says co's non BT cotton Surbhi in suspension list by maharashtra government for suspending sale of cotton products
* Says revenue impact of this suspension would be nil
* Says co's 'surbhi' products were not supplied to the market in kharif 2017 for sales in FY 2017-18 Source text - (bit.ly/2qZfbyx) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016