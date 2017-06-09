BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 Nathan's Famous Inc
* Nathan's famous, inc. Reports year-end and fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 revenue $19.29 million versus $19.05 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.