FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on suspension of trading
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thailand
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2017 / 9:14 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on suspension of trading

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - National Agricultural Holdings Ltd

* As at date of this announcement, forensic review is still in progress

* Independent forensic accountant has requested company to provide certain information required for bank visits

* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited will continue to be suspended until further notice

* Progress of publication of annual results will be affected by findings and results of forensic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.