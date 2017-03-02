BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
March 2 National Aluminium Co Ltd
* Says 16.8 percent growth in bauxite production upto Feb 2017 with vol 65.64 lakh tonnes
* Hydrate production till February 2017 was 18.9 lakh tonnes as against 17.7 lakh tonnes for same period previous year
* Says planning to increase its cast metal production by 12 percent in next fiscal
* At its aluminium smelter, cast metal production grew by 3.79% and the aluminium metal sales grew by 2.68% in Feb Source text: (bit.ly/2mhSXGh) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17