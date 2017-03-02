March 2 National Aluminium Co Ltd

* Says 16.8 percent growth in bauxite production upto Feb 2017 with vol 65.64 lakh tonnes

* Hydrate production till February 2017 was 18.9 lakh tonnes as against 17.7 lakh tonnes for same period previous year

* Says planning to increase its cast metal production by 12 percent in next fiscal

* At its aluminium smelter, cast metal production grew by 3.79% and the aluminium metal sales grew by 2.68% in Feb