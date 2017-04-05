Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 National American University Holdings Inc -
* Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and nine months results
* Q3 loss per share $0.10
* Q3 revenue $21.3 million versus $22.7 million
* Qtrly combined enrollment in continuing education/workforce development, graduate, doctoral programs up 28.5% from prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)