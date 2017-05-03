May 4 National Australia Bank Ltd

* HY cash earnings of $3.29 billion, up 2.3%

* HY total charge for bad and doubtful debts (b&dds) was $394 million, up $19 million or 5.1%

* HY on a statutory basis, net profit attributable was $2.55 billion compared to a loss of $1.74 billion for march 2016 half year

* Interim dividend unchanged at 99 cents per share fully franked

* "Group's CET1 target ratio remains between 8.75% - 9.25%"

* On a cash earnings basis HY revenue increased 1.8 percent

* CET1 ratio was 10.1 percent as at 31 March 2017

* "Operating environment for banks remains challenging"