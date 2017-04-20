April 21 National Australia Bank Ltd

* group has changed its reporting to align to customer segments

* NAB will report results for the half year ended 31 march 2017 on 4 May 2017

* there is no change to group level financial information reported for the prior financial periods as a result of the organisational realignment

* change has resulted in 3 new australian reportable segments -business & private banking, consumer banking & wealth management,corporate & institutional banking