Feb 28 National Australia Bank Ltd

* Nab group ceo announces executive appointments

* Mike Baird appointed as chief customer officer, corporate & institutional banking

* Appoints Patrick Wright, as chief technology & operations officer

* Subject to regulatory approval, Mike and Sharon will start with NAB in mid-april, and Patrick will commence in mid-May

* Sharon Cook appointed to new role of chief legal & commercial counsel