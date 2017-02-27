WRAPUP 2-Cyclone churns towards Bangladesh as storm toll reaches almost 200 in Sri Lanka, India
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
Feb 28 National Australia Bank Ltd
* Nab group ceo announces executive appointments
* Mike Baird appointed as chief customer officer, corporate & institutional banking
* Appoints Patrick Wright, as chief technology & operations officer
* Subject to regulatory approval, Mike and Sharon will start with NAB in mid-april, and Patrick will commence in mid-May
* Sharon Cook appointed to new role of chief legal & commercial counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO