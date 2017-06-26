June 26 National Bank Holdings Corp
* National bank holdings corporation announces the
acquisition of peoples, inc.
* National bank holdings corp- expect transaction will be
"strongly accretive and will accelerate nbh's trajectory toward
our financial targets"
* National bank holdings corp - transaction adds
approximately $865 million of assets, $483 million of loans held
for investment and $719 million of deposits
* National bank holdings corp - expects transaction to
result in high-teens accretion to earnings per share in first
full year of operations
* National bank holdings says as per terms, peoples
shareholders will get about $36.3 million of cash and about 3.4
million shares of nbh common stock
* National bank holdings corp - - peoples will divest or
wind down its national mortgage business, operated out of its
kansas-based peoples bank by the end of 2017
* National bank holdings corp - expects transaction to have
a less than 5% dilution to tangible book value with an earn back
period of less than 3 years
* National bank holdings corp says transaction has been
unanimously approved by board of directors of each company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: