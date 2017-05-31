BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Tech gets regulatory approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to begin operations
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
May 31 National Bank Of Canada:
* National Bank increases the dividend of its common share
* National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
* Termination of master loan facility agreement with Shougang Shuigang Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: