Feb 27 National Bank of Kuwait Egypt

* FY net profit EGP 848.9 million versus EGP 575.6 million year ago

* FY net interest income EGP 1.80 billion versus EGP 1.21 billion year ago

* Egyptian pound floatation had positive impact of EGP 37.7 million on FY results