BRIEF-Sunway BHD says qtrly net profit 107.9 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.07 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 102.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rwzpki) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 National Bank of Kuwait Egypt
* FY net profit EGP 848.9 million versus EGP 575.6 million year ago
* FY net interest income EGP 1.80 billion versus EGP 1.21 billion year ago
* Egyptian pound floatation had positive impact of EGP 37.7 million on FY results Source: (bit.ly/2lM9gIA) Further company coverage:
* Fy headline earnings per share increased by 77 pct to 18.6 cents (feb 2016: 10.5 cents)