BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah :
* Q1 net profit 154.7 million dirhams versus 250 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 total income 946.6 million dirhams versus 990 million dirhams year ago
* As of end-March 2017, total deposit stands at 29.8 billion dirhams
* As of end-March 2017, gross loan and advances stands at 30.4 billion dirhams Source: (bit.ly/2oKOFrf) Further company coverage: )
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.