BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain
* Q1 net profit 123.4 million dirhams versus 102.4 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 total interest income and income from Islamic financing products 147.8 million dirhams versus 122.6 million dirhams year ago
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer