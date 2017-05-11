BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash
May 11 National Bankshares Inc:
* National Bankshares, Inc announces retirement of president and chief executive officer James G. Rakes effective august 31, 2017 and appointment of F. Brad Denardo as successor
* National Bankshares Inc says rakes will continue to serve on company's board of directors through his current term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash
* Says approved proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of senior unsecured long term bonds in nature of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: