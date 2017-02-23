Feb 23 National CineMedia Inc
* National CineMedia Inc reports results for fiscal fourth
quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $445 million to $465 million
* Q4 revenue $142.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.6
million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* National CineMedia Inc says board of directors has
authorized company's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22
per share of common stock
* National CineMedia Inc says for 2017, expects total
revenue to be down 0.5% to up 4% and adjusted OIBDA is expected
to be down 2% to up 4% from full year 2016
* National CineMedia Inc says expects total revenue in range
of $445.0 million to $465.0 million for full year 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $477.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: