GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 National Cinemedia Inc
* National Cinemedia, Inc. reports results for fiscal first quarter 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $71.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $422 million to $442 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $422 million to $442 million
* FY 2017 revenue view $457.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.