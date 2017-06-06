BRIEF-National Holdings, Williams Financial Group terminate asset purchase agreement
* National Holdings - on June 16, co and williams financial group executed termination letter in accordance with asset purchase agreement entered on march 10
June 6 National Commerce Corp
* National Commerce Corp announces commencement of common stock offering
* National commerce corp- commenced an underwritten public offering of approximately $35 million of company's common stock.
* Expects to use proceeds of offering in part for repaying existing indebtedness, for investments in bank as regulatory capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
