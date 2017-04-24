BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 National Commerce Corp:
* National commerce corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* National Commerce Corp - net interest margin (taxable equivalent) of 4.18pct for Q1 of 2017, compared to 3.99pct for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.