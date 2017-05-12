Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 National Energy Services Reunited Corp
* Announces pricing of $210,000,000 initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 21 million units at a price to public of $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester