April 17 National Fertilizers Ltd

* National Fertilizers -got LoI from SDSC-SHAR for establishing di-nitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) production plant (NPP) on build, own, operate & supply model

* Says plant capacity shall be around 1095 MT N2O4 per annum

* National Fertilizers says estimated capex requirement shall be around INR 3.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: