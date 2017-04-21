April 21 National Fuel Gas Co:

* National Fuel Gas Co - on april 21, units of co, filed in u.s. Court of appeals for second circuit petition - sec filing

* National Fuel Gas-units filed petition with respect to their application for water quality certification under section 401 of federal clean water act

* National Fuel Gas Co - petition for review of notice of denial by new york state department of environmental conservation dated, april 7, 2017

* National Fuel Gas-application for water quality certification was in connection with units' federally approved northern access 2016 pipeline project Source text - bit.ly/2odaota Further company coverage: