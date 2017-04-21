April 21 National Fuel Gas Co:
* National Fuel Gas Co - on april 21, units of co, filed in
u.s. Court of appeals for second circuit petition - sec filing
* National Fuel Gas-units filed petition with respect to
their application for water quality certification under section
401 of federal clean water act
* National Fuel Gas Co - petition for review of notice of
denial by new york state department of environmental
conservation dated, april 7, 2017
* National Fuel Gas-application for water quality
certification was in connection with units' federally approved
northern access 2016 pipeline project
