March 1 National General Holdings Corp:

* National General Holdings Corp - files for non timely 10-K

* National General Holdings- co is still finalizing form 10-K and is still preparing analyses and providing documentation requested by its auditors

* National General Holdings- does not anticipate any changes from the results reported in its earnings release issued on February 27, 2016