Feb 17 National Health Investors Inc:

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.06 to $5.12

* NHI announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.27

* Q4 FFO per share $1.43

* Sees FY normalized AFFO to be in range of $4.61 to $4.65 per diluted common share

* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly normalized AFFO per share $1.15