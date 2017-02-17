Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 National Health Investors Inc:
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.06 to $5.12
* NHI announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.27
* Q4 FFO per share $1.43
* Sees FY normalized AFFO to be in range of $4.61 to $4.65 per diluted common share
* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly normalized AFFO per share $1.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says