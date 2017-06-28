June 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc:
* National Oilwell Varco Inc - on June 27, entered into a
credit agreement evidencing a five year unsecured revolving
credit facility - SEC filing
* National Oilwell Varco Inc - pursuant to agreement,
company may borrow an aggregate principal amount of up to $3.0
billion
* National Oilwell Varco Inc - has right to increase
aggregate commitments under 2017 facility to $4.0 billion upon
consent of only lenders holding any such increase
* National Oilwell Varco Inc - as result of entering into
2017 facility, on June 27, 2017, company terminated its credit
agreement dated September 28, 2012
* National Oilwell Varco Inc - there were no termination
penalties incurred by company in connection with termination of
2012 facility
Source text: (bit.ly/2s12ZLw)
