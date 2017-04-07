GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices see-saw, sterling hit as May's lead shrinks
* Sterling hit as PM Theresa May's pre-election poll lead shrinks
April 7 National Oilwell Varco Inc -
* CEO Clay Williams' fy 2016 total compensation was $10.6 million versus $10.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [bit.ly/2oRqNQJ] Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)