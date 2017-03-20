March 20 National Payments Corporation of India :

* No vulnerability or loophole reported in bharat interface for money (BHIM) application or UPI system

* Environment in which bhim or UPI is run by NPCI is highly secure and certified with best global practices like PCI DSS ISO 27001

* Packages have also been audited by IT security firms

