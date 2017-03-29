March 29 National Peroxide Ltd:

* Clarifies on news item "Wadias to buy out Solvay's 25% stake in National Peroxide"

* Co has been informed that agreement was executed by Nusli Wadia and Nowrosjee Wadia & Sons to buy 1.4 million shares from Solvay SA

* Co is still awaiting full details of acquisition Source text: bit.ly/2mP6d62 Further company coverage: