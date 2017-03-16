BRIEF-Frasers Commercial Trust appoints Yeo Whay Teng, Tricia as CFO-designate
* Announces appointment of Yeo Whay as chief financial officer - designate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 National Reinsurance Corporation Of The Philippines :
* Jeffrey R. Lacson resigns as vice president / head of finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces appointment of Yeo Whay as chief financial officer - designate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Australian shares look set for a positive start to the week on Monday, recouping from losses in the previous session, with trading expected to be light as U.S., UK and Chinese markets will be closed for holidays. In their previous session, oil and gold ended higher, while iron ore and copper drifted lower. Wall Street closed little changed on Friday, while the U.S. dollar firmed. The local share price index futures rose 0.12 percent, or 7 points, to 5,763,