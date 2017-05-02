May 3 National Research Corp:

* National Research Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 9 percent to $30.3 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Says diluted earnings per share increased to $0.15 for class A shares and $0.91 for class B shares for quarter ended march 31 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)