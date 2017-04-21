April 21 National Security Group Inc:
* National Security Group Inc releases estimates of spring
storm losses
* National Security Group -during q1, national security fire
& casualty co (nsfc) impacted by 8 catastrophe events which
produced 731 claims with reported losses totaling $3.5 million
* National Security Group Inc says due to negative impact
of cat losses, expect to end q1 of 2017 with a consolidated net
loss in range of $300,000 to $450,000
* National Security Group Inc says during first week of
april 2017, nsfc was impacted by two additional cat events
* National Security Group Inc says as of april 20, 2017,
have incurred 260 claims from these cat events totaling $1
million
* National Security Group Inc says early catastrophe losses
will reduce q2 net income by approximately $669,000
