UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 National United Resources Holdings Ltd
* Non-fulfillment of profit guarantee in respect of acquisition of 70% equity interest in million fortune international investment
* Failure to meet profit guarantee will not pose material adverse impact on financial position & business operation of group
* Co has received confirmation letter issued by auditors appointed by company, ratifying that actual profit was hk$15 million
* Guaranteed profit of hk$45 million has not been met Source text ( bit.ly/2oGyEjc ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)