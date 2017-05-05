May 5 National United Resources Holdings Ltd :

* Announcement relating to a fire accident

* Fire broke out at Carpark of Xiedao Group Resort, Chao Yang District, Beijing, People's Republic Of China on 1 May 2017

* No employee was injured as a result of such incident and cause of fire accident is being investigated

* More than a dozen parked energy electric vehicles owned by co's unit were damaged by incident

* Board noted that TMTC's current operations are running normally