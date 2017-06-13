BRIEF-Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris in the EU
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union
June 14 National Veterinary Care Ltd:
* Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to outcome of a placement to institutional, sophisticated and other professional investors
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017