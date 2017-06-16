BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 16 National Veterinary Care Ltd-
* Sees fy2017 revenue growth of greater than 20% above pro-forma fy2016 revenue
* fy2017 ebitda margin expected to be in a range of 18.0% to 18.4%
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease