BRIEF-Bayer gets positive CHMP opinion for regorafenib
* BAYER RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR REGORAFENIB FOR SECOND-LINE SYSTEMIC TREATMENT OF LIVER CANCER
June 14 National Veterinary Care Ltd:
* Entered into an agreement to acquire one veterinary clinic and is finalising terms for acquisition of another clinic
* NVL is in due diligence and in contract negotiations for acquisition of another two clinics located in existing NVL clusters
* Clinics have an aggregate historical annual revenue of about $8.5 million, and are expected to be accretive to EPS in FY2018
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union