BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc
* Nationstar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share $2.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc - Over $144 billion of servicing assets expected to board during 2017
* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc - Qtrly total revenues $ 789 million versus $587.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.