BRIEF-Turners Automotive says FY net profit before tax was up 14 pct
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
March 15 Nationstar Mortgage LLC:
* Resolved examination matter with consumer financial protection bureau concerning data reporting under Home Mortgage Disclosure Act
* Settlement, which includes a payment of $1.75 million, stems from a two-year-old review of Nationstar's 2012-2014 HMDA data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast