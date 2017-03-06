March 6 Natixis Sa:
* Natixis and CMIS Group expand product offering with second
mandate signed on Dutch Mortgage Platform
* The Merius Investment Platform – a Dutch mortgage platform
created by Natixis and CMIS Group – welcomes the signing of a
second mandate with a European insurance company, expanding its
offering to government-backed mortgages
* Signing of a second mandate to provide Dutch government
guaranteed residential mortgages means the Merius Investment
Platform now offers a complete range of flexible and
competitive mortgage options to a wider variety of consumers
Further company coverage: