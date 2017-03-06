March 6 Natixis Sa:

* Natixis and CMIS Group expand product offering with second mandate signed on Dutch Mortgage Platform

* The Merius Investment Platform – a Dutch mortgage platform created by Natixis and CMIS Group – welcomes the signing of a second mandate with a European insurance company, expanding its offering to government-backed mortgages

* Signing of a second mandate to provide Dutch government guaranteed residential mortgages means the Merius Investment Platform now offers a complete range of flexible and competitive mortgage options to a wider variety of consumers